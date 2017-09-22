Rand strengthens further after Bank keeps interest rates on hold

The rand was firmer at midday on Friday as the market priced in the increasing unlikelihood of the Reserve Bank raising interest rates at its November meeting.

Spurred on by a weaker dollar, the local currency reacted favourably to the Bank’s stance on Thursday to keep the repo rate on hold at 6.75%, against expectations in a split decision among members of the monetary policy commitee (MPC).

Analysts said the Bank would be hard pressed to reduce rates further as the political tensions mentioned by the Bank in the MPC statement were not expected to abate as the year progresses.

"Going by current logic, with the MPC being a bit hesitant, we can expect a hold in November as the event risk in December will be a lot more significant than now," said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

This could push out the next rate cut into 2018, he said.

The rand was supported by inflows into the bond market. "We have seen sharp inflows in the bond market after the Reserve Bank left rates unchanged," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

This could allow the currency to initially forge its way back to the R13.08 to R13.12 to the dollar area, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R13.1723 to the dollar from R13.2809, at R15.7899 to the euro from R15.8571 and at R17.8683 to the pound from R18.041.

The euro was at $1.1986 from $1.1941.

In justifying the decision, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago pointed to a number of factors that he said posed potential risks to the inflation outlook. These included the possibility of higher rates later in the year in the US and UK, which could divert flows from emerging markets, thus weakening the rand, a key driver of inflation.

Political risks include the ANC’s elective conference in December to choose a new leader to replace President Jacob Zuma, with tensions already running high as a number of candidates have put themselves forward as contenders.