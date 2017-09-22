Oil in holding pattern as investors await outcome of Opec meeting

Seoul — Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Friday as the market waited to see whether major oil producers would extend supply cuts beyond March at a meeting in Vienna later in the day.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were at $56.35 a barrel at 2.49am GMT, down 8c or 0.1% from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 5c or 0.1% at $50.60 a barrel.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other producers are set to meet in Vienna at 8am GMT (10am SA time) on Friday to discuss a possible extension of an oil supply cut deal to prop up prices.

Goldman Sachs said talks over extending cuts were "noteworthy but premature", adding: "We believe it is unlikely that committee will recommend extension of cuts this week."

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, predicted there would be "strong rhetoric but whether or not they will be able to boost oil prices from current high levels is another question".

There will be some focus on whether Nigeria and Libya, who have been exempt from the curbs, will join any future cuts. The two Opec members have both been invited to the meeting.

"The market is still split as to whether the meeting will bring fresh supply cuts to the table," ANZ bank said in a note.

"With US stockpiles remaining elevated, a firm signal about lower supply is likely needed for price momentum to remain positive."

Opec and some non-Opec producers including Russia first agreed in November last year to cut their output by around 1.8-million barrels a day to clear global oversupply and support prices.

Despite their concerted efforts — members of the oil cartel extended their supply cuts until the end of March — prices have remained depressed amid increasing US oil production.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that US crude production reached 9.51-million barrels a day in the week ended September 15, up from 8.78-million barrels a day in the previous week.

Reuters