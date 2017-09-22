Markets

Gold set to end the week lower, despite safe-haven bounce on North Korean fear

22 September 2017 - 08:14 Apeksha Nair
Picture: ISTOCK
Bengaluru — Gold rebounded from a four-week low on Friday as the latest twist in tension between the US and North Korea prompted investors to seek out the safe-haven asset.

The metal was, however, headed for a second weekly decline.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,296.58 an ounce, as of 4.08am GMT.

In the previous session, it marked its lowest since August 25 at $1287.61. US gold futures for December delivery climbed 0.4 percent to $1,299.80 an ounce.

US President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions against North Korea on Thursday and Pyongyang’s leader defiantly vowed to persist with its nuclear and missile programmes and said it would consider measures against the US.

On Friday, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un said in a rare statement that the country would consider the "highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history" against the US in response to Trump’s threat to "totally destroy" the North.

"Recent fiery rhetoric between the North Koreans and President Trump has led to a mild rebound in the gold price, but not enough to breach the important $1,300/oz mark," said John Sharma, economist at National Australia Bank.

"It appears there is some concern among market participants about these comments, but they are discounted somewhat given past examples of bluster between these protagonists," Sharma said.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho said on Friday he believes the North could consider a hydrogen bomb test on the Pacific Ocean of an unprecedented scale.

The dollar and Asian stocks fell on Friday against the backdrop of these tensions while the Japanese yen and Swiss franc gained on the possibility of North Korea conducting another nuclear test.

"The dollar yen’s pullback has supported gold on this move higher," a Hong-Kong based trader said.

Geopolitical risks can boost demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen.

Spot gold may end its current weak bounce near a resistance at $1,299 and then fall towards a support at $1,281, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.73% to 852.24 tonnes on Thursday.

Silver inched 0.2% higher to $16.98 an ounce, after falling to its lowest since August 25 in the previous session.

Platinum gained 0.6% to $941.12 an ounce, while palladium rose 0.4% to $913.90 an ounce.

Reuters

