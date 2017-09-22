Futures lower ahead of long weekend

South African futures tracked losses on the JSE on Friday, as the Dow opened softer, and the weekend began with aggressive rhetoric between the US and North Korea.

Geopolitical risk spiked on Friday, after North Korea threatened to respond to a speech delivered by US President Donald Trump to the UN earlier in the week by testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific.

Local markets had largely been processing the Reserve Bank’s decision to keep interest rates at current levels, and the US Federal Reserve’s policy statement. This had weighed on the markets, but analysts said both North Korea and the Reserve Bank decision had supported the rand on Friday.

German elections take place on Sunday, but were unlikely to significantly move the euro or the bond market, Barclay’s Research analysts said.

2017 was initially billed as a key year for European political risk, but results so far had failed to spring the populist shock that some were expecting, with the German election unlikely to surprise, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

Locally, Tuesday will see both the Bank’s leading indicator for August, and Statistics SA’s employment statistics for the second quarter.

The all share closed 0.05% lower at 55‚839.70 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.03%. Platinums lost 0.43%‚ food and drug retailers 0.34%‚ resources 0.32%, and industrials 0.07%. The gold index added 1.28%‚ banks 0.65%‚ financials 0.23%, and general retailers 0.16%.

Despite closing lower in the past four days‚ the all share ended the week 0.35% higher‚ on Monday’s upbeat performance. It has gained 10.24% this year.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was off 0.12%. The FTSE 100 had added 0.67% while the CAC 40 had gained 0.3% and the DAX 30 0.01%.

At the same time, gold was up 0.34% at $1‚295.42 an ounce while platinum was off 0.25% at $935.96.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.38% to 50‚261 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,805 from Thursday’s 8‚588. The index added 1.96% for the week.