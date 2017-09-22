Bonds weaken marginally as investors eye Korean peninsula

South African bonds reversed earlier gains to trade weaker shortly before midday on Friday, as geopolitical risk weighed on global markets.

North Korea said on Friday it could detonate a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean in response to President Donald Trump’s UN speech earlier this week, where he reiterated a tough stance against the isolated country’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Trump had also indicated further sanctions were in the offing for North Korea.

The key global event this week, the US Federal Reserve policy statement, passed on Wednesday, with the cupboard bare in terms of significant data releases on Friday.

Given that geopolitical tension remained high, bonds should trade with a slight risk-off tone in the early part of the session, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg.

Analysts said focus would now be on the rand and political risk, highlighted by Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago who surprised most analysts and economists on Wednesday when he kept the repo rate on hold at 6.75%.

Kganyago referred to political risks‚ the possibility of further sovereign credit-rating downgrades and prospects of increased electricity tariffs as reasons to defer any further cuts to November.

Nedbank analysts said the monetary policy committee’s decision was always likely to be close, given heightened political and policy uncertainties facing the economy and global markets.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said, however, that this was probably an opportune time for the Bank to have cut interest rates, as event risk was fairly low compared with when the policy makers would next meet.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at an unchanged 8.44%, while the R207 was bid at 7.115% from 7.095%.