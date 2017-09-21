Rand weakens as US Fed signals rate hike

The rand was on the defensive on Thursday morning, taking its direction from overseas markets.

The dollar stood tall against a basket of currencies, after the US Federal Reserve signalled that it was on course to increase interest rates by year-end.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note rose to its strongest point since mid-August at 2.29%, implying that markets expected the Fed to follow through on its signal on rates.

Higher US rates have potential to divert fund flows from higher yielding emerging market currencies.

The rand sank as far as R13.38 to the dollar, its weakest level in nearly five weeks. Other emerging-market currencies such as the Indian rupee were also weaker against the greenback.

"By still anticipating another hike this year, the underlying signal from the Fed was somewhat more hawkish than the market expected," Brown Brothers Harriman analysts said in a note.

Attention now turns to the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which concludes its three-day policy meeting in the afternoon.

Economists generally expect the MPC to cut the repurchase (repo) by at least 25 basis points.

But Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago is expected to flag recent volatility in the currency, which plays a key role in shaping inflation outlook.

At 9.52am, the rand was at R13.3597 to the dollar from R13.3235, at R15.8993 to the euro from R15.8481 and at R18.0461 to the pound from R17.9812.

The euro was at $1.1901 from $1.1896.