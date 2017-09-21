JSE opens flat after technical glitch delays trading for two hours

The JSE opened lower on Thursday morning, after a technical glitch prevented trading for almost two hours.

Global markets were higher, despite a hawkish stance struck by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The Fed announced it would begin reducing its $4.5-trillion balance sheet from October‚ and signalled it would raise interest rates again before the end of the year.

Locally, the focus will be on the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee’s rate decision, where it is widely expected to announce a second 25-basis-point cut, after cutting in July for the first time in five years.

Morning trade would be about adjusting to the Fed, while afternoon trade would be focused on the Reserve Bank, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns.

At 10.52am the all share was almost unchanged at 55,866.5 points.

Banks had lost 0.63% and gold miners 2.78%.

Industrials had added 0.08%.

Rand hedge Anglo American was up 2.89% to R238.70 while Naspers had gained 0.4%. Naspers tracked gains in Tencent, in which it holds a sizable share. Reports emerged on Thursday that Tencent Holdings was buying a 5% stake in CICC International Capital Corp.

Capitec Bank was off 0.32% to R895, Barclays Africa 1.23% to R139.60 and Standard Bank 0.8% to R162.12.

Gold Field had lost 3.86% to R57.28 and Harmony 3.27% to R25.15.

Pallinghurst had fallen 1.9% to R2.58, after earlier warning its headline loss per share for the period to end-June was expected to be 107% higher than the previous period, at R1.39.

At the same time the CAC 40 was up 0.46%, the DAX 30 0.2% and FTSE 100 0.09%.

Gold was off 0.43% to $1,295.2 an ounce while platinum had added 0.27% to $941.58.