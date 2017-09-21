‘Great unwinding’ hints lift the dollar and European stocks

London — Signals the Federal Reserve will hike US interest rates again this year and begin the "great unwinding" of a decade of aggressive stimulus, drove the dollar to a two-month high against the yen on Thursday and sent bonds and commodities lower.

Traders reacted predictably to what had been a heavily flagged move from the Fed, which was then followed unsurprisingly in Asia as the Bank of Japan kept its monetary spigots open at full.

Along with the dollar bulls, European bank stocks cheered the prospect of higher interest rates which should help their profits. They rose more than 1.5% as a weaker euro helped the pan-European STOXX 600 generally too.

Shorter-term, two-year US government bond yields, which move inversely to price, steadied after hitting their highest in nine years. The dollar’s rise to as high as ¥112.725 was its strongest mark since July 18.

"Initial reaction is fairly straightforward," said Saxo Bank head of forex strategy, John Hardy. "[The Fed] still kept the December hike [signal] in there and the market is being reluctantly tugged in the direction of having to price that in."

Interest-rate futures are now pricing in about a 70% chance of a December Fed rate hike according to CME’s FedWatch tool, up from more than 50% prior to the Fed meeting and less than 40% just a few weeks ago.

The euro shed 0.1% to $1.1883 after dropping 0.8% the previous day, when it reversed a four-session winning run. European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi is due to speak later at a conference on financial stability, while the bank’s chief economist, Peter Praet, also chairs a policy panel at the conference.

The yield on Germany’s 10-year government, the benchmark for the region, was four basis points higher in early trade at 0.48%, its highest since early August. It is still well below the US equivalent.

The gap between US and German 10-year borrowing costs narrowed a touch to 179 basis points, having struck 184 — its highest in a month — on Wednesday.

Spanish government bonds moved roughly in line with peers, having under-performed on Wednesday after Spanish police raided Catalan government offices and arrested officials on Wednesday to halt a banned referendum on independence. "The central Spanish government’s increasingly rigorous line of action in response to Catalonia’s aspirations to independence triggered profit-taking on Spanish debt instruments, which subsequently spilled over to BTPs [Italian debt]," DZ Bank analyst Rene Abrecht said.

The higher dollar strained commodity markets, where the underlying raw materials are priced in the US currency.

Gold hit a three-week low of $1,296 an ounce, Brent and WTI oil eased away from multi-month highs, while industrial metals copper and nickel tumbled %1 and 3%, respectively, to more than one-month lows. Brent crude futures last stood at $56.17, down slightly from late US levels as US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) drifted down to $50.64.

There were other beneficiaries though from the shift up in the dollar. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.2% as the yen’s fall against the dollar after the Fed’s decision helped sentiment around exporters. The Bank of Japan, as widely expected, also left its policy settings unchanged.

"The Bank of Japan will patiently continue accommodative monetary policy to achieve 2% inflation ... As such, we will take further monetary easing steps if necessary," its governor Haruhiko Kuroda said at his post-meeting news conference.

Reuters