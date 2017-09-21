Markets

Bonds weaken despite Reserve Bank repo rate remaining unchanged

21 September 2017 - 16:23 Karl Gernetzky
South African bonds weakened on Thursday afternoon, despite Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s announcement that the repo rate will remain at 6.75%.

Despite broad market expectations of a cut, Kganyago cited political risks, the prospect of further sovereign credit-ratings downgrades, and the possibility of high electricity tariff hikes, as reasons to keep the repo rate unchanged.

"Given the heightened uncertainty, the monetary policy committee felt it would be appropriate to keep the monetary policy stance unchanged and re-assess the data at the next meeting," Kganyago said.

Bonds weakened despite the decision, and the firmer rand, which bonds usually track. Higher interest rates tend to support bonds, as relatively higher yielding local bonds are attractive to investors. Government bond yields in most developed countries are currently at historically low levels.

Kganyago, however, gave a hawkish view of risk to the rand, while analysts had warned of some volatility after the announcement, including "disappointment risk" should rates be left unchanged.

On Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve indicated that it could increase interest rates by the end of the year, a move that would put pressure on local bonds.

Longer-dated bonds remained particularly at risk of rand volatility, and in the event of further credit-ratings downgrades, which would result in SA falling off major global bond indices, Kganyago said. But the outlook for emerging markets was also relatively positive, amid generally improving economic fundamentals. Global inflation pressures remained benign and inflation in SA continued to surprise to the downside, he said.

Local bonds had continued to find international support due to accommodative global monetary policy, according to Kganyago. Net purchases by non-residents amounted to R63bn in the year to date.

At 3.30pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.46%, having been bid at 8.41% shortly before the announcement, and at 8.395% on Wednesday. The longer-dated R207 was bid at 7.085%, after trading at 7.205% shortly before the announcement.

The rand was at R13.2646 to the dollar from R13.3235. It earlier reached a worst intra-day level of R13.40.

