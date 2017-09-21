Markets

Bonds steady ahead of Reserve Bank interest-rate decision

21 September 2017 - 12:26 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds were range-bound at midday on Thursday as the market awaited the Reserve Bank’s interest rate announcement later in the afternoon.

At 11.31am, the yield on the R186 was at 8.42% from 8.395% and the R207 was at 7.04% from 7.025%.

The rand was at R13.3287 to the dollar from R13.3235.

The market expectation is that the Bank will reduce the repo rate by another 25 basis points to 6.5%, as the inflation outlook improves.

Consumer price inflation for August came in better than expected on Wednesday, when Statistics SA reported that inflation rose to 4.8% in August from a year earlier. The market had expected 4.9%.

US bonds were firmer following the US Federal Reserve announcement on Wednesday to keep interest rates unchanged, which saw the 10-year bond yield touch 2.27%. The Fed announced the start of a winding-down process of its inflated $4.5-trillion balance sheet, which will entail the buy-back of bond securities, starting at a monthly $10bn. The bonds will not be sold into the market, but will effectively be "rolled off".

"The move to the upside in US 10-year treasury yields were in all likelihood a touch overdone with yields likely to edge back down towards the area of 2.22%," analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

The UK 10-year gilt moved in the opposite direction, gaining more than 2% in yield to 1.3687% from 1.3403%. The prospect of a rate hike by the Bank of England has increased following the release of upbeat retail sales data earlier in the week.

