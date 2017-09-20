Markets

World stocks reach new high as the dollar dips

20 September 2017 - 12:41 Nigel Stephenson
Picture: ISTOCK
London — World stocks eked out a new record high on Wednesday and the dollar dipped against its major rivals with the focus on a US Federal Reserve policy meeting that may give clues as to whether it will raise interest rates for a third time this year.

European shares opened lower after a slight rise on Asian bourses was enough to push MSCI’s World index, which tracks stocks in 46 countries, fractionally higher to a new record.

However, with the Fed due to unveil its policy decision and economic forecasts at 6pm GMT, caution prevailed. There was little follow-through from US President Donald Trump’s bellicose rhetoric over North Korea on Tuesday.

The dollar fell less than 0.1% against a basket of major currencies and was down against the euro, the yen and sterling. The Fed is likely to say it will start to cut its holdings of about $4.2-trillion in bonds and mortgage-backed securities next month. Its forecasts and a news conference by chairperson Janet Yellen will be scoured for clues to the interest rate outlook.

Markets are pricing in a 56% probability of the Fed raising rates in December.

US 10-year treasury yields, which edged up on Tuesday, retreated slightly. German equivalents, the benchmark for eurozone borrowing costs, edged up less than a basis point to 0.45%. The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to say next month that it will begin scaling back its asset-purchase stimulus programme from January, even though a stronger euro, which dampens inflation, has complicated the outlook.

"If we move closer to a US rate hike, it should come along with a bit more dollar strength and euro weakness which would harden the ECB’s exit case and be a headwind for government bonds," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1999 while the yen rose 0.1% to $111.44. Sterling, which has jumped in recent days after the Bank of England said interest rates were likely to rise in coming months, gained 0.3% to $1.3511.

The New Zealand dollar hit its strongest in more than a month at $0.7374, after a poll showed the ruling National Party regaining a wide lead over the opposition before Saturday’s election.

"If anything, risks to the dollar are skewed to the downside given balance sheet normalisation was already well-telegraphed and should be conducted in a very gradual manner," ING strategists wrote in a note.

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index dipped less than 0.1%. An index of European banks was a leading faller, down 0.3%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.05% and Shanghai added 0.3%.

Oil prices rose after Iraq’s oil minister said oil cartel Opec producers and others were considering extending a supply cut and after data showed US crude stocks were lower than expected. Brent crude rose 23c a barrel to $55.37.

Gold edged up 0.1% to $1,313 an ounce as the dollar dipped.

Reuters

