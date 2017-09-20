Rand perks up a little as CPI matches forecasts

The rand perked up a little on Wednesday morning, after consumer inflation rose in line with market expectations.

Headline inflation rose at an annual rate of 4.8% in August, from 4.6% in July, according to Statistics SA data.

The pick-up in inflation and the renewed volatility in the rand is likely to worry the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which is widely expected to cut the repurchase rate by at least 25 basis points.

Markets were also keeping an eye on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday night.

The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday night, but is expected to give signals on future policy moves.

The rand is sensitive to US monetary policy changes, which affect the flow of funds.

In recent days, the local currency has come under renewed pressure as the dollar recovered because of improved perceptions that the US Fed could raise rates in December.

"The pressure on emerging markets’ forex markets continues, though it has eased somewhat from Monday," Brown Brothers Harriman analysts said in a note

"The losses this week have been broad-based, but we can’t really call it ‘risk off’ when global equity markets are still making new highs.

At 10.02am, the rand was at R13.2830 to the dollar from R13.3186, at R15.9370 to the euro from R15.9765 and at R17.9483 to the pound from R17.9990.

The euro was at $1.1998 from $1.1995.