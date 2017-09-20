Rand firms as inflation data comes in better than expected

The rand was firmer at midday on Wednesday after local consumer inflation data came in slightly better than expected. It was also supported by a marginally weaker dollar, which crossed the $1.20 level against the euro again.

The annual rate of headline consumer inflation rose to 4.8% in August from 4.6% in July against expectations of a 4.9% rise. On a monthly basis, consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased by 0.1%, less than market expectations of an increase of 0.2%.

The inflation data could be supportive of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), with an announcement due on Thursday. Market consensus is for a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate.

SA’s inflation has trended lower in recent months and is well below the recent peak of 6.7% recorded in December 2016. It is expected to remain well under control and is forecast to average 5.4% in 2017, helped largely by a further moderation in food inflation, as well as favourable base effects, said Stanlib economist Kevin Lings.

He said the extent of the reduction is likely to be relatively modest as the rand could remain under pressure if further downgrades materialise, and if the US Federal Reserve increases rates.

"The next few interest-rate decisions by the MPC are not going to be easy and the rate outcome will probably remain a close call, but on balance we expect the Reserve Bank to cut rates twice by 25 base points each over the next six to nine months," Lings said.

At 11.31am, the rand was at R13.2661 to the dollar from R13.3186, at R15.9321 to the euro from R15.9765, and at R17.9703 to the pound from R17.999.

The euro was at $1.201 from $1.1995.

The market is also keeping an eye on the Fed’s rate decision later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday night, but is likely to give signals on future policy moves and the unwinding of its balance sheet.