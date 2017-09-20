Markets

Rand firmer ahead US Federal Reserve announcement

20 September 2017 - 15:39 Karl Gernetzky
The rand was firmer on Wednesday afternoon, after local consumer inflation came in slightly better than expected.

The annual rate of consumer inflation rose to 4.8% in August from 4.6% in July against expectations of a 4.9% rise. On a monthly basis, inflation increased by 0.1%, less than market expectations of an increase of 0.2%.

The inflation data could be supportive of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee, with an announcement due on Thursday. Market consensus is for a cut of 25 basis points.

Old Mutual Investment Group senior economist Johann Els said the Bank was likely to cut the repo rate again this week, by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 6.5%, with a further two 25 basis-point cuts to occur in this cycle. He added, however, that the Bank was likely to be cautious, due to political uncertainty.

The key global event this week, however, remains the US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision, due on Wednesday night at 8pm South African time, which could result in some volatility. The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged‚ but could give clarity on when it will begin unwinding its $4.5-trillion balance sheet.

The euro to the dollar would "be in the firing line", and although no action from the Fed was expected, observers would lend a keen ear to any signals, said TreasuryOne analysts. The rand usually tracks the euro.

At 3pm, the rand was at R13.2379 to the dollar from R13.3186, at R15.8735 to the euro from R15.9765, and at R17.9178 to the pound from R17.999.

The euro was at $1.1992 from $1.1995.

