Oil rises after Iraq says Opec will consider extending output cut

Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Iraq’s oil minister said oil cartel Opec and other crude producers were considering extending or even deepening a supply cut to curb a global glut, while a report showed a smaller than expected increase in US inventories.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 37c, or 0.8%, at $49.85 a barrel at 2.26am GMT. On Tuesday, the contract declined 43c to $49.48.

Brent crude futures were 25c, or 0.5%, higher at $55.39. They settled down 34c at $55.14 a barrel the previous session, not far off a five-month high of $55.99.

While options being considered by Opec and other producers included an extension of cuts in output by months, it was premature to decide on what to do beyond March, when the agreement expired, Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi told an energy conference in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

Opec and producers including Russia have agreed to reduce output by about 1.8-million barrels a day until March 2018 in a bid to reduce global oil inventories and support prices.

Some producers thought the pact should be extended for three or four months, others wanted an extension until the end of 2018, while some, including Ecuador and Iraq, thought there should be another round of supply cuts, al-Luaibi said.

"While there have been talks of extending the current production cut agreement, [al-Luaibi’s comments] suggest another 1% cut to production would be more effective," ANZ said in a note.

Nigeria’s oil minister and the head of Libya’s state oil company were likely to attend a meeting between Opec and non-Opec nations on Friday, two Opec sources said.

Both are exempt from the deal to curb output and their resulting boost to production has weighed on prices. This has prompted more talk about including Libya and Nigeria in the pact.

Meanwhile, US crude stocks rose last week while petrol and distillate stocks decreased, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1.4-million barrels in the week to September 15 to 470.3-million, compared with the expectation for an increase of 3.5-million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 422,000 barrels, the institute said.

Official figures on stockpiles and refinery runs will be released by the US Department of Energy later on Wednesday.

