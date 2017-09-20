MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as rand hedges retreat

The JSE was softer on Wednesday, as rand hedges lost ground on a stronger rand. Global market focus was squarely fixed on the US Federal Reserve policy decision, while corporate news weighed on the local bourse.

Notably, Sasol plunged more than 7% at one point, after announcing a new R21bn empowerment transaction, called Khanyisa, that would replace Sasol Inzalo, in 2018.

The Fed’s policy statement, and forthcoming US data releases, will be closely scrutinised as investors consider what effect the tightening of monetary policy in the world’s largest economy will have on markets.

Looking ahead locally, the Reserve Bank is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday, although some analysts have cautioned political uncertainty and recent higher oil prices could prompt a cautious stance from the central bank. Even if a cut to the repo rate is forthcoming, this may not be sufficient to bolster SA’s economic growth prospects, analysts said.

A cut would support both consumer and business confidence, which the economy was quite clearly in need of, said Old Mutual Investment Group senior economist Johann Els.

Rand-hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev closed 1.67% lower at R1‚569.45‚ Richemont 1.73% at R118.35, and British American Tobacco 1.28% at R830.13.

Sasol closed 6.4% lower at R373.

Barclays Africa rose 2.53% to R141.34‚ Standard Bank 1.36% to R163.42, and Capitec 1.25% to R897.83.

Insurer MMI Holdings recovered 1.16% to R19.18‚ but Old Mutual shed 1.13% to R35.10.

Steinhoff lost 1.11% to R62.13 and Shoprite 0.72% to R206.04. Woolworths rose 0.98% to R60.89 and Pick n Pay 1.48% to R61.57.

Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star), with a market cap of R76bn, was warmly received on its debut, with its shares trading above its pre-listing price. It initially listed at R20.58 a share and closed at R21.52, with almost 6.9-million shares traded, amounting to a total value of more than R1.5bn.

Construction and civil engineering group Aveng rocketed 20.69% to R3.50. The group said earlier it had reached an agreement to renew and extend its current debt facilities.

Cement producer PPC dropped 2.05% to R6.22.

Trading ex-dividend‚ property group Growthpoint shed 3.52% to R24.65‚ but Liberty Two Degrees rose 4.07% to R8.95.

EOH Holdings gained 1.88% to R100.

At 5.40pm, the Dow had gained 0.04%. The FTSE 100 had lost 0.15% while the CAC 40 had gained 0.03% and the DAX 30 0.04%.

At the same time gold was flat at $1‚312.10 an ounce and platinum was down 0.74% at $944.95. Brent crude had gained 1.39% to $56.13 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gave up 0.27% to 49‚535 points. The number of contracts traded was 103‚925 from Tuesday’s 167‚920‚ ahead of the futures close-out on Thursday.

With Maarten Mittner