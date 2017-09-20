JSE tracks weaker as corporate news weighs heavily

The JSE suffered a broad retreat on Wednesday, dragged lower, in part, by individual company news.

Sasol was by far the biggest drag among larger blue-chip stocks, as the petrochemical company launched a new broad-based black economic empowerment deal, valued at R21bn.

Dubbed Khanyisa, the new empowerment vehicle will replace Sasol Inzalo, which matures in 2018.

Market reception to the transaction was, however, negative, with Sasol’s share price dropping just more than 7%, which is equivalent to about R19bn of its market capitalisation.

"I believe the transaction will cost shareholders money to roll over the scheme — hence the sell-off. This will only affect the local operations though," BP Bernstein Stockbrokers trader Vasilis Girasis said.

By contrast, investors warmly embraced Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) in its debut on the local share market, with its share price pushing well above its pre-listing price.

The share price was hovering around R22 a midday, which gave the company a market valuation of about R76bn. It initially listed at R20.58 a share.

The all share was off 0.41% to 55,782.30 points by lunchtime, with a recovery in the rand appearing to hold back some of the rand-hedge stocks.

Banks, however, held up reasonably well, while insurance stocks and retailers were mixed, following a slight pick-up in consumer inflation, in line with market expectations.

Headline inflation rose at an annual rate of 4.8% in August‚ from 4.6% in July‚ according to Statistics SA data.

The global market backdrop was little changed, though the tone was positive, in both Asia and Europe.

Markets now await key policy signals from the US Federal Reserve, which concludes its scheduled policy meeting later on Wednesday.

In individual stocks on the JSE, Sasol was off 7.31% to R369.38, Assore 2.62% to R261 and Anglo American Platinum 1.88% to R336.21.

Transport and logistics group Imperial gained 2.35% to R194.06, boosted in part by the stronger rand.

PSG Group was up 2.4% to R243.30 and private equity group Brait 1.74% to R56.16.

Construction and civil engineering group Aveng was off 4.14% to R2.78, and PPC 2.68% to R6.18.