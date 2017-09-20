JSE flat ahead of inflation data and Fed’s announcement

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday morning, as investors waited for the key event this week — US Federal Reserve policy signals on interest rates and the future of its R4.5-trillion balance sheet.

Precious metal miners continued to slip, while Sasol plunged more than 5% after earlier reporting a new R21bn empowerment scheme.

Locally, inflation data for July is due and is expected to come in higher than in June.

The inconsistent tone and lack of outright direction on global markets stemmed largely from a degree of nervousness and uncertainty ahead of the Fed policy statement, said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts.

European stocks could edge lower on Wednesday, although opening losses were expected to be minor as markets were on hold, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

At 9.30am the all share was off 0.16% to 55,921 points and the top 40 0.22%.

The platinum index was down 1.01% and resources 0.82%.

Banks added 0.23%.

Petrochemical group Sasol dropped 2.14% to R378, after announcing earlier that it intended to implement a new empowerment transaction, Sasol Khanyisa, worth R21bn. Sasol has a market cap of about R246bn.

Rand hedge Richemont had lost 1.36% to R118.76 in ex-dividend trade.

Industrial group Bidvest was off 1.15% to R163.74 and KAP Industrial 2% to R8.33, with both shares trading ex-dividend.

Sibanye-Stillwater relinquished 2% to R16.10, and is off 22.29% this month. The gold and platinum producer said on Tuesday it was launching a $450m convertible bond to complete the acquisition of US-based Stillwater.

Pan African Resources was up 0.42% to R2.35, despite earlier reporting a 43% drop in full-year profit in the year to end-June. This was as a result of lower gold production and a flat metal price.

Old Mutual dropped 1.55% to R34.95, also trading ex-dividend, while Rand Merchant Investments added 2.19% to R42.51, extending gains made on Tuesday when it reported an 18% increase in full-year profits to end-June.

Sasfin was off 3.02% to R48.25, having reported a 16.34% decline in headline earnings on Tuesday.

Trading ex-dividend, Texton Property Fund had fallen 6.98% to R7.20.

Choppies was off 0.74% to R2.70. It is expected to release results for the year to end-June later on Wednesday. It said in a recent trading statement that it expected consolidated net profit to be lower than that of the previous year due to "the reported gain on sale of assets in the previous financial year, and losses incurred in new regions.

Remgro was up 0.1% to R212.27, ahead of the release full-year results for the year to end-June on Wednesday. It released a trading statement on September 11, in which it said it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise by between 31% and 35%.

At the same time major European bourses were mixed, with the DAX 30 off 0.1% and the FTSE 100 up 0.11%.

Platinum added 0.25% to $954.4/oz and gold 0.08% to $1,312.22.