JSE closes weaker as Sasol slumps but Star shines

Banking shares gained ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision on Thursday. Better-than-expected consumer inflation on the day buoyed the sector as it increased the likelihood of a rate cut, which would boost banks’ lending business, despite some once-off annuity income drawback.

The banking index has lost 2.59% in September, but is 1.13% higher for the year. It closed in the red every day last week. It was likely the Bank would cut rates by 25 basis points, said Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy.

If there are no prolonged negative currency adjustments following the credit rating agencies’ updates and the ANC’s conference in December, the Bank was likely to cut interest rates by an additional 25 basis points before the end of the first quarter of 2018, she said.

Old Mutual Investment Group fund manager Arthur Karas said the economy quite clearly needed the boost that usually comes with a rate cut, although confidence in the economy remained the main problem as the long-term investment horizon was challenging.

"Large corporates, smaller businesses and individuals are all curtailing new capital investment, hoarding cash or investing offshore," he said.

Sasol was under pressure for most of the day following the announcement early in the morning that the group was terminating its Inzalo empowerment scheme. Sasol intends replacing it with "Khanyisa", which will result in at least 25% black ownership of Sasol’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sasol SA, for 10 years from 2018.