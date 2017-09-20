JSE closes weaker as Sasol slumps but Star shines
The all share closed weaker on Wednesday as a firmer rand and a slump in Sasol’s share price dragged the market lower. In its first day of trade, however, Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) performed well, in high-volume trade.
Banking shares gained ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision on Thursday. Better-than-expected consumer inflation on the day buoyed the sector as it increased the likelihood of a rate cut, which would boost banks’ lending business, despite some once-off annuity income drawback.
The banking index has lost 2.59% in September, but is 1.13% higher for the year. It closed in the red every day last week. It was likely the Bank would cut rates by 25 basis points, said Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy.
If there are no prolonged negative currency adjustments following the credit rating agencies’ updates and the ANC’s conference in December, the Bank was likely to cut interest rates by an additional 25 basis points before the end of the first quarter of 2018, she said.
Old Mutual Investment Group fund manager Arthur Karas said the economy quite clearly needed the boost that usually comes with a rate cut, although confidence in the economy remained the main problem as the long-term investment horizon was challenging.
"Large corporates, smaller businesses and individuals are all curtailing new capital investment, hoarding cash or investing offshore," he said.
Sasol was under pressure for most of the day following the announcement early in the morning that the group was terminating its Inzalo empowerment scheme. Sasol intends replacing it with "Khanyisa", which will result in at least 25% black ownership of Sasol’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sasol SA, for 10 years from 2018.
This will lead to an expected 20% fall in headline earnings over the short term, with the major effect limited to Sasol’s local operations. After dropping more than 7% at one stage, Sasol came back marginally in late afternoon trade and closed 6.4% lower at R373.
Star, with a market cap of R76bn, was warmly received on its debut with its shares trading above its pre-listing price. It initially listed at R20.58 a share and closed at R21.52, with almost 6.9-million shares traded, amounting to a total value of more than R1.5bn.
Rand hedges were pulled down by the firmer local currency, which traded at R13.2659 to the dollar at the JSE’s close, from Tuesday’s R13.3186.
Markets now await key policy signals from the US Federal Reserve, which concludes its scheduled policy meeting later on Wednesday. US interest rates are expected to remain unchanged but the market will be on the lookout for forward guidance on the expected winding down of the Fed’s inflated balance sheet.
The all share closed 0.26% lower at 55,867.50 points, slipping below 56,000 for the first time this week, with the blue-chip top 40 dropping 0.35%. Resources shed 0.79%, property 0.28%, and industrials 0.27%. Banks added 1.14%, the gold index 0.80%, general retailers 0.59%, financials 0.16%, and food and drug retailers 0.13%.
Rand-hedge Anheuser-Busch InBev closed 1.67% lower at R1,569.45, Richemont 1.73% at R118.35, and British American Tobacco 1.28% at R830.13.
Remgro was 0.58% higher at R213.29, with its annual results to end-June arriving after the market had closed. Headline earnings per share, excluding once-off costs and option re-measurement, decreased by 3.4% to 1,361c. The total dividend per share for the year increased by 7.6% to 495c.
Sibanye-Stillwater ended the day 2.01% lower at R16.10, while Impala Platinum shed 0.96% to R32.90.
Barclays Africa rose 2.53% to R141.34, Standard Bank 1.36% to R163.42, and Capitec 1.25% to R897.83.
Insurer MMI Holdings recovered 1.16% to R19.18, but Old Mutual shed 1.13% to R35.10.
Steinhoff lost 1.11% to R62.13 and Shoprite 0.72% to R206.04. Woolworths rose 0.98% to R60.89 and Pick n Pay 1.48% to R61.57.
Construction and civil engineering group Aveng rocketed 20.69% to R3.50. The group said earlier it had reached agreement with its major funding banks for the renewal and extension of its existing debt facilities.
Cement producer PPC dropped 2.05% to R6.22.
Trading ex-dividend, property group Growthpoint shed 3.52% to R24.65, but Liberty Two Degrees rose 4.07% to R8.95.
EOH Holdings gained 1.88% to R100.
Please login or register to comment.