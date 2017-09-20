Bonds perk up on positive consumer inflation numbers

At 2.56pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.39% from 8.42% and the R207 at 7.04% from 7.06%.

The rand was at R13.2401 to the dollar from R13.3186.

Bonds were expected to be range-bound ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy statement later on Wednesday. Markets were watching for indications from the Fed on future interest-rate increases, and the possible reduction of its $4.5-trillion balance sheet, which was run up after the 2008 financial crisis.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said it was unlikely the Fed would surprise the market by hiking interest rates with "policy makers having previously been very careful to adequately prepare markets for such moves".

The dollar was at $1.1993 to the euro from $1.1995 and the US 10-year bond was at 2.2352% from 2.2474%.