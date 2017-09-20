Markets

Bonds perk up on positive consumer inflation numbers

20 September 2017 - 15:54 Maarten Mittner
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were a little firmer on Wednesday afternoon as the rand strengthened following the release of better-than-expected consumer inflation numbers for August.

The data reinforced the possibility of an interest-rate cut on Thursday, by the Reserve Bank, with the consensus view that it will reduce the repo rate by 25 basis points, to 6.5%.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose to 4.8% in August from a year earlier‚ Statistics SA said on Wednesday. The market expected 4.9%.

Consumer inflation ticks up, but food inflation slows further

Fuel prices were higher but food inflation was helped by lower grain prices
Economy
8 hours ago

At 2.56pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.39% from 8.42% and the R207 at 7.04% from 7.06%.

The rand was at R13.2401 to the dollar from R13.3186.

Bonds were expected to be range-bound ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy statement later on Wednesday. Markets were watching for indications from the Fed on future interest-rate increases, and the possible reduction of its $4.5-trillion balance sheet, which was run up after the 2008 financial crisis.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said it was unlikely the Fed would surprise the market by hiking interest rates with "policy makers having previously been very careful to adequately prepare markets for such moves".

The dollar was at $1.1993 to the euro from $1.1995 and the US 10-year bond was at 2.2352% from 2.2474%.

Rand firmer ahead US Federal Reserve announcement

The rand also responded positively to local consumer inflation that came in slightly better than expected
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE tracks weaker as corporate news weighs heavily

Sasol was by far the biggest drag among larger blue-chip stocks, as it launched a new B-BBEE deal, valued at R21bn
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil set for its largest third-quarter gain in 13 years

Opec and other producers consider extending their supply cuts to further reduce over-supply, as Brent crude rises to more than $55 a barrel
Markets
4 hours ago

Gold rises as dollar weakens ahead of Fed statement

Bullion has also benefited from Donald Trump’s threat to ‘totally destroy’ North Korea, which burnished the metal’s ...
Markets
5 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat with property gains ...
Markets
2.
JSE tracks weaker as corporate news weighs heavily
Markets
3.
Rand is marginally weaker ahead of central-bank ...
Markets
4.
Rand firms as inflation data comes in better than ...
Markets
5.
Bitcoin likely to see another split amid issues ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.