Asian stocks steady in wait-and-see mood ahead of Fed announcement

Tokyo — Asian stocks were mostly steady on Wednesday after Wall Street again rose to record highs, although movements were limited as a wait-and-see mood prevailed before the Federal Reserve reveals its monetary policy stance later in the day.

The caution in financial markets ahead of the Fed has kept investors from making sharper adjustments to their positions despite heightened tension over the Korean peninsula following hawkish statements from US President Donald Trump overnight.

The Fed is due to announce its decision at 6pm GMT on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep rates unchanged after a two-day meeting but could begin paring its bond holdings, with reductions likely to start in coming months.

The financial markets will also sift through the "dot plot" representing Fed policy makers’ rate projections for any hints of a rate hike in December.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stood little changed.

Japan’s Nikkei was flat. Shanghai lost 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2%. The three major US stock indices edged higher on Tuesday, logging record closes, with financial stocks providing the biggest boost.

"A benign outcome for equities would be the Fed going somewhere in between being too passive on reducing its bond holdings and too aggressive in hiking interest rates," said Soichiro Monji, chief strategist at Daiwa SB Investments in Tokyo.

"There may be some speculation towards the Fed sounding slightly dovish, but over the few weeks hawkish rhetoric has come into vogue globally as demonstrated by the Bank of Canada and Bank of England [BoE]," he said.

The Canadian central bank increased interest rates this month and left the door open for more tightening, while a BoE policy maker hinted last week that it might need to raise rates in the coming months.

The dollar hovered close to an eight-week high against the yen, buoyed with US treasury yields having risen to one-month highs before the Fed’s policy announcement.

The greenback was little changed at ¥111.515 after touching ¥111.880 overnight, its highest since late July.

Currency markets had a muted reaction to Trump’s latest comments on North Korea.

Trump said in a speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the US would be forced to "totally destroy" North Korea unless Pyongyang backed down from its nuclear challenge.

South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.1% and the won was up 0.2% at 1,128.9 to the dollar versus Tuesday’s close of 1,131.3.

"Trump’s comments were actually very strong and the won would have moved more if it were not for the overall cautious mood before the Fed’s decision," said Kim Doo-un, a foreign exchange analyst at Hana Financial Investment Seoul.

"The market doesn’t seem to have any strong risk-off sentiment, even after Trump’s comments," said Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.

The euro edged up to touch $1.2019, its highest since September 11.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was down fractionally at 91.736.

The 10-year treasury note yield stood close to 2.246%, the one-month peak set the previous day.

In commodities, oil prices rose after Iraq’s oil minister said Opec and other crude producers were considering extending or even deepening a supply cut to curb a global glut, while a report showed a smaller than expected increase in US inventories.

Brent crude futures were up 0.4% at $55.37 a barrel and US crude rose 0.75% to $49.85 a barrel.

