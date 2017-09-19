Oil steady as lower Saudi exports counterbalance rising US shale output

Singapore — Oil markets were stable on Tuesday, supported by a fall in Saudi Arabian crude exports but capped by an expected rise in US shale output.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $50 a barrel at 12.43am GMT, 9c, or 0.2%, above their last settlement.

WTI has been loitering around $50 a barrel since late last week, supported by rising demand from the restart of many refineries knocked out by Hurricane Harvey, but prevented from breaking away from that level by rising US crude output.

US shale production was set to rise for a 10th consecutive month in October, the US government said late on Monday. Output across seven shale plays is forecast to rise by nearly 79,000 barrels a day to 6.1-million barrels a day, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s monthly drilling productivity report.

Outside the US, Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $55.52 a barrel, up 4c.

Traders said price support came from data showing Saudi crude exports fell to 6.693-million barrels a day in July, down from 6.889-million barrels a day in June.

