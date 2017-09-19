JSE weakens as global markets falter ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting

The JSE posted broad-based losses on Tuesday morning, tracking the weak performance of global markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy statement on Wednesday.

The main global event this week is a possible announcement on Wednesday by the Fed that it will begin unwinding its $.4.5-trillion balance sheet.

Investors are expected to watch closely for any signals from the Fed on the prospect of further interest rate increases this year.

Locally, consumer inflation data is expected on Wednesday, ahead of the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee statement on Thursday, where the Bank is widely expected to announce a 25-basis-point rate cut.

Global equity markets were flat, with much focus on US President Donald Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly later on Tuesday.

According to a senior White House official, Trump is expected to address North Korea, and air his frequent grievance that the US is shouldering too much of the financial and military burden as a global leader, reported Dow Jones Newswire.

At 9.30am the JSE all share was off 0.22% to 55,927.6 points and the top 40 had also lost 0.22%.

Banks withdrew 1.01%, food and drug retailers were off 1.2%, platinum miners were down 1.33% and gold miners had fallen 1.44%.

Investment holdings firm Brait was down 1.5% at R55.29.

Gold Fields lost 1% tor R56.18 and Sibanye Stillwater 4.34% to R16.76. Sibanye earlier said it had launched an offering of $450m senior unsecured convertible bonds, to refinance the outstanding amount of a bridge loan raised to acquire Stillwater. Sibanye has lost 21.04% so far this month.

Standard Bank was down 1.16% to R159.25, Barclay’s Africa 0.99% to R137.33 and FirstRand 1.15% to R53.93.

EOH had surged 4.21% to R108.09, after earlier reporting full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 16% to R8.32.

Afrocentric was unchanged at R6.50, ahead of its final results, having declared a gross dividend of 12c in the previous period.

Sasfin Holdings unchanged at R49.49, after reporting (HEPS) decreased 16.34% to 611.76c in the year to end-June, towards the lower end of its recent guidance.

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings was up 2.38% to R40.85, after earlier reporting an unchanged dividend of 118c, after HEPS increased 19% to 234.2c.

European markets were marginally lower, with the DAX 30 in Germany off 0.11%, the CAC 40 in Paris down 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 off 0.1%.

Gold was unchanged at $1,307.39 an ounce while platinum had lost 0.41% to $958.43. Brent crude was down 0.44% at $55.66.