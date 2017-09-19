JSE gives back some of Monday’s gains

The JSE suffered broad-based losses on Tuesday, suggesting some profit-taking following a fairly strong start to the week.

The all share was off 0.34% to 55,862.20 points at lunchtime, with losses spread across all its main components, after the bourse gained 0.74% on Monday.

Gold and platinum shares were particularly weaker, with the latter index dropping for a fifth consecutive session. The losses came despite a relatively weaker rand, which usually provides a cushion for falling metal prices.

The platinum price was at its lowest point in five weeks, at $956 an ounce, while gold was well off its recent high of $1,349.11, partly as a result of a recovery in the dollar.

Sibanye-Stillwater fell as much as 9%, after the gold and platinum producer said it was launching a $450m convertible bond to complete the acquisition of US-based Stillwater.

Banks and insurance shares were mostly lower after a stout performance on Monday, which analysts attributed to expectations of a cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank on Thursday.

Investors responded favourably to Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, which earlier reported an 18% rise in full-year normalised earnings to R3.9bn. Its shares were up 4.51% to R41.70.

Industrial stocks also received little assistance from the weaker rand, with the index last seen down 0.06%. Despite the small drop, the index has quite an effect on the all share, of which it is the biggest component.

Share markets in Europe were little changed at midday following a mixed session in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.96%, partly due to a weaker yen.

"It’s been a relatively slow start to trading … with traders appearing to be in wait-and-see mode as the [US] Federal Reserve begins its two-day meeting," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a note. "While we’re not expecting any surprises out of the meeting — in terms of another rate hike, for example — we should learn a lot about how the Fed plans to tighten monetary policy going forward, and that will determine how US yields and the dollar respond."

On the JSE, Sibanye-Stillwater was off 7.53% to R16.20, Royal Bafokeng Platinum 3.16% to R30, and Anglo American Platinum 1.67% to R335.19.

In industrials, Bidcorp was off 2.98% to R298.73, Telkom 1.68% to R59.15, and Barloworld 1.96% to R121.84.

Construction and engineering group Murray & Roberts rose 4.72% to R16.86.