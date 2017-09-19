JSE closes flat on weaker rand as market eyes central bank decisions

The JSE came off its worst intraday levels on Tuesday, to close flat, as property stocks made a comeback in afternoon trade, on a weaker rand.

Property companies with exposure to global assets lifted the market at the close, as industrials could not hold on to gains after the rand hit R13.3507 to the dollar in intraday trade, its worst level in a month.

Trading was cautious for most of the day ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision on Thursday, and the release of consumer inflation data on Wednesday. Interest-rate sensitive stocks, such as retailers and banks, were sold off.

Investors were also keeping an eye out for the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee’s policy statement on Wednesday, which could move the rand should the Fed’s stance becomes more hawkish.

A weaker rand could provide a boost to rand hedges, which have been the top performers in 2017. Naspers has gained 47%, Richemont 33% and British American Tobacco 8%. The all share has gained 10.6% over the same period.

Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen said only a few shares had carried the local indices this year.

"If your portfolio is missing or underweight in Richemont and Naspers, it is likely to be performing poorly," said Hansen.

He said Mondi was another share trading at a record high, as well as Capitec, which has just become part of the JSE’s top 40 index.

The majority of shares on the JSE were likely to start contributing positively only if there were a pick-up in the South African economy, he said.

That was despite favourable global economic conditions supporting global equity markets, with the Dow Jones industrial average opening 0.10% higher, after hitting a record 22,366.34 points on Monday.

The FTSE rose 0.25% and the CAC 40 0.16%, but the DAX 30 lost 0.07%.

Base metal prices had fallen to multiweek lows, pressured by a stronger dollar.

At 5.22pm, gold hovered around $1,309.36 an ounce, and was down 0.86% this week. Platinum was last 1.26% lower at $950.19, its lowest level in five weeks.

Oil has risen in recent days on the improved demand outlook by the International Energy Agency and oil cartel Opec. Lower Opec output in August also helped to boost prices.

The all share closed 0.07% lower at 56,011.20 points, while the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.03%. The platinum index shed 0.74%, food and drug retailers 0.67%, general retailers 0.64%, the gold index 0.32% and banks 0.31%. Property gained 0.20%.

Rand-hedge Naspers closed 0.65% higher at R2,975, but Richemont shed 0.91% to R120.43.

After being down as much as 9% in early-morning trade Sibanye-Stillwater ended the day 6.22% lower at R16.43. The gold and platinum producer said it was launching a $450m convertible bond to complete the acquisition of US-based Stillwater.

Barclays Africa lost 0.62% to R137.85 but Nedbank gained 0.19% to R205.90.

Investors responded favourably to Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, which earlier reported an 18% rise in full-year normalised earnings to R3.9bn. Its shares closed 4.26% higher at R41.60.

Retailer Shoprite dropped 0.74% to R207.53, ahead of the listing of Steinhoff’s African retail interests on Wednesday. Steinhoff added 0.34% to R62.83.

Truworths shed 2.14% to R78.47 and Brait 1.66% to R55.20.

Construction and engineering firm Murray & Roberts gained 5.53% to R16.99 and Basil Read 2.82% to 73c.

In the property sector, Capital & Counties added 0.84% to R48.11, MAS Real Estate 1.85% to R27.50 and Nepi Rockcastle 1.15% to R187.65.

EOH Holdings lost 5.37% to R98.15, despite earlier reporting a 16% rise in full-year headline earnings per share to R8.32, which was roughly in the middle of its recent guidance.

Mondi Plc was 1.22% lower at R365.01.