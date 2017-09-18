Markets

MARKET WRAP: Banks and retailers lift JSE into positive territory as resources slide

18 September 2017 - 19:07 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE began the week on a positive note, with the market waiting for policy signals from central banks. Despite a weaker rand, interest-rate sensitive stocks such as banks and financials rallied, with the latter buoyed by market-pleasing results from Discovery.

The all share was back above 56,000 points, with analysts warning momentum could ease on Wednesday when the US Federal Reserve releases its latest policy statement.

Locally, consensus is for the Reserve Bank to cut interest-rates for a second time this year on Thursday. The monetary policy committee had in recent years placed great emphasis on SA’s external vulnerabilities, despite the negative effect on the weak domestic economy, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers strategists Dave Mohr and Izak Odendaal. A weak dollar and poor local economic indictors helped support the prospect of a rate cut.

The all share closed 0.73% higher at 56‚050.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.94%. Banks rose 2.67%‚ financials 1.35%‚ industrials 0.61% and resources 0.53%. Gold shed 3.08% and platinum 2.03%.

Kumba Iron ore ended the day 2.93% lower at R214.

Richemont added 1.71% to R121.54 but British American Tobacco shed 0.64% to R843.56.

Harmony Gold plummeted 5.35% to R26.03‚ AngloGold Ashanti 3.97% to R126.23 and Gold Fields 2.37% to R56.75.

Impala Platinum ended the day 3.01% lower at R33.20. It has lost more than 17% since the release of disappointing annual results last week.

FirstRand rose 3.18% to R54.56‚ Standard Bank 2.75% to R161.12 and Nedbank 2.4% to R205.50.

Discovery gained 2.82% to R146, after earlier reporting a 20% increase in diluted headline earnings a share‚ to 682.5c‚ for the year to end-June.

Sanlam added 2.15% to R68.52 and Old Mutual 2.05% to R35.34.

Naspers rose 1.09% to R2‚955.90.

European and US markets were higher‚ with the all three major US bourses reaching record highs.

At 5.40pm the Dow had gained 0.35%‚ the S&P 500 0.27% and the Nasdaq 0.39%. The FTSE 100 had added 0.52%‚ the CAC 40 0.19% and the DAX 30 0.29%.

Gold was off 0.58% to $1‚308.44 an ounce and platinum 0.62% at $959.87. Brent crude lost 0.88% to $54.99 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.62% at 49‚600 points. The number of contracts traded was 95‚464 from Friday’s 47,192‚ ahead of the futures close out on Thursday.

With Maarten Mittner

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand weakens as investors look towards local ...
Markets
2.
Here's what you need to know about emerging ...
Markets
3.
Rand on slippery slope ahead of central bank ...
Markets
4.
Tax havens find ways to adjust to increasing ...
Markets
5.
Central bank decisions and inflation data make ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.