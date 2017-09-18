JSE back above 56,000 points as investors await central bank decisions

The JSE opened higher on Monday, lifted by interest rate sensitive stocks such as banks and financials, at the start of a week that includes crucial local and international data releases.

The US Federal Reserve releases a policy statement on Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting, followed by a press conference. The central bank had previously offered signals that it planned to announce the launch of its balance-sheet runoff, and Fed communications would be scrutinised for any clues regarding another rate increase this year, Dow Jones Newswires.

Locally, the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee will announce its decision on interest-rates on Thursday, and is widely expected to announce another 25 basis point rise.

The prospect of a cut seemed largely priced in, so the focus would be on the speech and any indications providing guidance going forward, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

At 9.30am the all share had added 0.64% to 56,000.1 points and the top 40 0.73%.

Banks gained 1.5%, general retailers 0.96% and financials 0.99%.

The gold index had lost 1.04% and platinums 0.78%.

Petrochemical group Sasol had firmed 1.44% to R399.25.

Industrial group Bidvest was up 2.07% to R164.64 and Imperial Holdings 1.86% to R191.80.

Investment group Remgro was up 1.43% to R213.21 and PSG 1.55% to R238.

Standard Bank had added 1.47% to R159.11, Barclay’s Africa 1.72% to R138.02 and FirstRand 1.55% to R53.70.

Old Mutual was up 1.24% to R35.06 and Sanlam 1.85% to R68.32.

Discovery had gained 3.49% to R146.96‚ after earlier reporting a 20% increase in diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 682.5c.

Software company SilverBridge was unchanged at R2.95, after earlier reporting a 41% increase in diluted earnings per share (EPS) to 38.84c.

Pallinghurst plunged 5.5% to R2.75‚ ahead of its results for the half year to end-June. The company reported a net loss of $32m in the prior period. It reported a net loss of $32.9m for the six months to June last year‚ from a profit of $3.2m previously.

Retailer Steinhoff was up 0.45% to R62.33. Steinhoff, which is set to list its African assets separately as Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) on Wednesday‚ released an early-morning Sens announcement about the latest twist in its dispute with a former joint venture partner‚ which has petitioned a Dutch court over allegations of accounting fraud.

Woolworths was up 1.57% to R60.70.

Major European equity markets were higher, with the DAX up 0.57%, the FTSE 100 0.36% and the CAC 40 0.29%.

Platinum was up 0.17% to $967.55/oz while gold was down 0.28% to $1,316.06.