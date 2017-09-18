Global equities at record highs

London — World stocks hit a record high on Monday and the dollar reached an eight-week peak against the yen on the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will this week announce trimming of its balance sheet, part of a reversal of cheap money worldwide.

As investors breathed a sigh of relief that the weekend passed with no new provocation by North Korea, Europe’s main share index opened at a six-week high. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had earlier risen to heights not visited since late 2007.

That nudged MSCI’s index of world stocks to a new record high, adding to gains seen on Friday when Wall Street set its own record level.

"The FOMC’s [Federal open market committee] latest verdict will be of special interest," said Daniel Lenz, an analyst at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

"The Fed could well set the balance sheet reduction process in motion."

An address by US President Donald Trump to world leaders at the UN on Tuesday, and elections in Germany and New Zealand will add extra political uncertainty to the mix this week.

But the main event will be the Fed’s meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, at which it is likely to take another step toward policy normalisation amid what is rapidly becoming a global trend.

Canada has already increased interest rates twice in recent months, while the Bank of England (BoE) shocked many last week by flagging its own coming increases. The European Central Bank (ECB) is meanwhile expected to shed more light on plans to exit its extraordinary stimulus in October.

Yet persistently subdued global inflation despite a pick-up in growth remains the "trillion dollar" question for central banks looking to normalise policy, a report from Bank for International Settlements said on Sunday.

As such, investors are far from convinced the Fed will move on rates again this year, with a December change put at less than a 50% probability in the futures market.

"It is fair to say that in our recent travels most of the investors we have spoken to question not just a December hike, but whether the Fed will hike at all again this cycle," said Tom Porcelli, chief US economist at RBC Capital Markets.