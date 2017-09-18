South African futures tracked a firmer JSE on Monday, but did not match its gains despite all three major US bourses hitting record highs. Market focus on Monday was squarely on upcoming central bank decisions, amid a backdrop of easing geopolitical tension.

US stocks opened higher as concern over the political situation with North Korea appeared to ease, reported Dow Jones Newswires. US President Donald Trump will, however, address the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, his first such address since taking office.

The US Federal Reserve is set to release a policy statement on Wednesday, at the conclusion of its two-day meeting‚ which will be followed by a press conference.

The central bank has previously offered signals that it plans to announce the launch of its balance-sheet runoff‚ and Fed communications will be scrutinised for any clues regarding another rate increase this year.

Locally‚ the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee will announce its decision on interest rates on Thursday‚ and is widely expected to announce another 25 basis-point increase.

Recent sessions had seen the all share and top 40 slightly oversold, and equities were likely to see continued support in the next few sessions, said Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts. This could wane slightly ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy statement on Wednesday.

The all share closed 0.73% higher at 56‚050.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.94%. Banks rose 2.67%‚ financials 1.35%‚ industrials 0.61% and resources 0.53%. Gold shed 3.08% and platinum 2.03%.

European and US markets were higher, with the all three major US bourses reaching record highs.

At 5.40pm the Dow had gained 0.35%, the S&P 500 0.27% and the Nasdaq 0.39%. The FTSE 100 had added 0.52%, the CAC 40 0.19% and the DAX 30 0.29%.

Gold was off 0.58% to $1,308.44 an ounce and platinum 0.62% at $959.87. Brent crude lost 0.88% to $54.99 a barrel.

The top 40 Alsi futures index gained 0.62% at 49,600 points. The number of contracts traded was 95,464 from Friday’s 47‚192, ahead of the futures close out on Thursday.