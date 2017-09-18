Central bank decisions and inflation data make for a busy week on the JSE

The local stock market will have some important information to digest this week, but most of it is due later in the week.

The JSE logged a 0.14% fall for the week last week, during which it posted lower closes for four of the five trading sessions.

Asian markets had made mild gains before the JSE opened on Monday morning, and the dollar was slightly firmer. Gold was weaker, losing out to equities and the stronger dollar.

The Reserve Bank announces the outcome of its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday. The expectation is that it could cut the repo rate by 25 basis points. That would be the second cut in as many meetings, after the Bank cut the repo to 6.75% in July — SA’s first rate cut in five years.

Global markets will have their eye on the US Federal Reserve, whose federal open market committee (FOMC) announces its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

The jury is still out on whether the Fed will increase interest rates, but it is expected to begin offloading some of the trillions of dollars worth of bonds it bought in its post-financial crisis stimulus programme.

Local consumer inflation data for August, due on Wednesday, is expected to show a slight acceleration — to 4.9% from 4.6% in July, thanks in part to a fuel price increase in August, when petrol prices rose 18c a litre.

This will not affect the Reserve Bank’s decision on Thursday, though, as it uses inflation forecasts of at least six months out.

Companies reporting results on Monday include financial services group Discovery, which posts full-year results, and mining group Pallinghurst, which posts interim results.

Discovery fell 0.35% to R142 on Friday. It said in August it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to increase by between 18% and 22% from the prior period, largely as a result of nonrecurring rebranding and business acquisition costs in the previous period, related to a UK acquisition.

Pallinghurst fell 5.5% to R2.75 on Friday. The company reported a net loss of $32m in the prior period, and a net loss of $32.9m for the six months to June last year, from a profit of $3.2m previously.

Retailer Steinhoff, which is set to list its African assets separately as Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) on Wednesday, released an early-morning Sens announcement about the latest twist in its dispute with a former joint venture partner, which has petitioned a Dutch court over allegations of accounting fraud. Steinhoff closed 1.51% lower at R62.05 on Friday.

Steinhoff reiterated on Monday that its accounts comply with international standards, and expressed confidence that the petition would not succeed.

It was reported last month that Steinhoff’s German offices were raided in the investigation. CEO Markus Jooste described the German business magazine article as "an unfortunate event", and said the company had discussed the issue with rating agency Moody’s, which was "100% satisfied" that Steinhoff’s accounts were in order.

The Dutch court hearing is set down for Thursday.