Markets

Bonds trade slightly firmer as markets await central bank decisions

18 September 2017 - 09:52 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Monday morning as investors turn their attention to central banks.

The Reserve Bank will announce its interest-rate decision on Thursday after a two-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. Market expectations are that the Bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said local markets seemed to assume rates would be cut, so the focus would be on the speech and any indications providing future guidance.

Consumer inflation data for August will be released on Wednesday‚ with most economists expecting it to lift slightly to 4.9% year on year‚ from 4.6% in July.

The US Federal Reserve will release its policy statement on Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that it was widely expected that the Fed would leave the target range for the federal funds rate between 1% and 1.25%, but the central bank was expected to begin reducing its balance sheet.

At 9.04am the R186 government bond was bid 8.385% from Friday’s 8.395%.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower with platinum ...
Markets
2.
Central bank decisions and inflation data make ...
Markets
3.
Gold weighed down by prospects of ECB and Fed ...
Markets
4.
JSE weaker as geopolitical risk subdues major ...
Markets
5.
Gold slips to two-week low ahead of Fed meeting
Markets

Related Articles

Is irrational exuberance lifting African bond markets?
Markets

Central bank decisions and inflation data make for a busy week on the JSE
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.