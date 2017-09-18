Bonds trade slightly firmer as markets await central bank decisions

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Monday morning as investors turn their attention to central banks.

The Reserve Bank will announce its interest-rate decision on Thursday after a two-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. Market expectations are that the Bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said local markets seemed to assume rates would be cut, so the focus would be on the speech and any indications providing future guidance.

Consumer inflation data for August will be released on Wednesday‚ with most economists expecting it to lift slightly to 4.9% year on year‚ from 4.6% in July.

The US Federal Reserve will release its policy statement on Wednesday at the conclusion of its two-day meeting.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that it was widely expected that the Fed would leave the target range for the federal funds rate between 1% and 1.25%, but the central bank was expected to begin reducing its balance sheet.

At 9.04am the R186 government bond was bid 8.385% from Friday’s 8.395%.