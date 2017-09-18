Bonds remain flat ahead of central bank decisions later this week

South African bonds shrugged off the weaker rand and were little changed on Monday afternoon, with market focus still squarely on central bank decisions later this week.

Global focus is on the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee policy statement on Wednesday, which follows a series of mixed economic data releases for the world’s largest economy.

Recent upbeat US inflation data was not enough to move market expectations of an interest-rate hike in December, and while details on the balance sheet normalisation are also expected, this probably won’t have a significant effect on the dollar, as the Fed had been preparing markets for many months, said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.

Locally, the Reserve Bank will announce its interest-rate decision on Thursday, after a two-day monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting and Wednesday’s inflation data. Consensus was that the Bank would cut rates by 25 basis points for the second time in 2017.

Some analysts, however, have cautioned that recent higher oil prices, and the prospect of currency volatility, may mean the Bank defers a cut to later in 2017.

A consensus poll of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expects consumer inflation to lift slightly to 4.9% year on year‚ from 4.6% in July.

With not much on the cards regarding data, bond trading was expected to be subdued and range-bound, with only small rebalancing flows positioning for the week ahead going through, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg.

At 3.30pm the R186 government bond was bid at an unchanged 8.395% and the R207 was at 7.065% from 7.07%.

The rand was at R13.2618 to the dollar from R13.1696.