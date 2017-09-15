Markets

South African futures slip as JSE ends day in the red

15 September 2017 - 18:52 Maarten Mittner
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
South African futures were weaker on Friday, despite a strong opening on the Dow, as the JSE all share tracked weaker European markets.

Platinum stocks fared worst, followed by banks.

The all share closed 0.37% lower at 55,645.20 points and the top 40 was down 0.49%. The platinum index shed 2.78%, banks 1.46%, financials 0.54%, resources 0.39% and industrials 0.33%. The gold index rose 0.79%, general retailers 0.78%, property 0.41% and food and drug retailers 0.33%.

The Dow Jones was up 0.16% soon after the JSE’s close. European markets were lower with the FTSE 100 losing 1.12% on the stronger pound, after the Bank of England (BoE) signalled possible future rate hikes, on Thursday.

The rand was at R13.1640 from R13.1166.

Gold was down 0.60% to $1,322 an ounce and platinum 1.83% to $985.05, while Brent crude gained 0.76% to $55.68 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.11% lower at 49,399 points. The number of contracts traded was 47,192 from Thursday’s 23,705.

