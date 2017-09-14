South African futures weaker while Dow opens a little higher

South African futures lost ground on Thursday after the JSE all share closed in the red with platinum stocks faring worst. A slightly positive opening on the Dow failed to boost the local market.

The all share closed 0.54% lower at 55,850.30 points, with the blue-chip top 40 also down 0.54%. The platinum index shed 3.32%, resources 1.17%, banks 0.55%, industrials 0.42%, and financials 0.23%. Food and drug retailers added 0.29% and property 0.09%.

The euro was flat at $1.1884 while the pound gained 1.4% against the dollar to $1.3395.

Gold was 0.18% up at $1,325.59

Brent crude gained 1.11% to $55.731 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.7% lower at 49,375 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,705 from Wednesday’s 28,241.