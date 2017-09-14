Rand weakens sharply against pound as BoE signals hawkish stance

The rand lost more than 1.5% against the pound on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) indicated that an interest-rate hike to contain inflation was possible in the coming months.

Minutes released by the UK bank showed that members of the monetary policy committee expressed concern about rising inflation, which may top 3% — way above the bank’s 2% target.

UK bond yields soared in response as the pound gained in risk-off trade.

"It seems policy makers are not willing to wait and see whether the above-target inflation is, in fact, transitory or if it has become more ingrained," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The BoE has now joined the Bank of Canada and the US Federal Reserve in contemplating rate increases, while the European Central Bank is looking to taper its stimulus.

UK inflation rose to 2.9% in August from 2.6% in July.

The rand was also weaker against the dollar after US consumer inflation for August came in higher than expected, at 1.9%, from an expected 1.8%. However, the dollar gains on the euro were muted as the rise in August could be once-off, based on higher energy prices.

The Fed is targeting a 2% consumer inflation rate. US core inflation, which excludes volatile energy prices, was recorded at 1.7%.

At 3.30pm the rand had lost 1.71% to the pound, trading at R17.6452, from R17.3483.

The local currency was at R13.2138 to the dollar from R13.1317, and at R15.6948 to the euro from R15.6089.

The euro was at $1.1877 from $1.1885.

The rand was already on the back foot in morning trade after the Reserve Bank reported that SA’s current-account deficit for the second quarter of 2017 had widened to 2.4% of GDP, from the previous quarter’s 2%, and against an expected 1.7%.

However, the rand weakness was relatively subdued as upcoming export growth was expected to outpace import growth, analysts said.

Global indicators, such as purchasing manager index data and global trade, confirmed the strengthening of the global synchronised recovery, aiding SA’s export performance, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

On the domestic front, import growth was expected to remain suppressed and the economy was not likely to record more than 0.5% growth in 2017, she said.

This could keep expected rand weakness in check.