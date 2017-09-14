Rand is steady ahead of US inflation data release

The rand was little changed against the dollar just before midday following the Reserve Bank’s report that SA’s current account deficit for the second quarter of 2017 had widened.

The current account deficit widened to 2.4% of GDP from the previous quarter’s 2%.

The largest contributor to the deficit came from net current transfer payments, which increased considerably in the second quarter. This was due to the increase in the amount paid to South Africa’s trading-partner countries in the Southern African Customs Union, which was up almost 42% to R14bn in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the quarter before.

The market is now focused on the release of US consumer inflation data for August, which will be released later on Thursday. Consumer inflation is generally expected to be 1.8% year on year from 1.7% in July.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Thursday after inflation for August came in higher than expected earlier in the week. Inflation rose to 2.9% in August from 2.6% in July.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was at R13.1374 to the dollar from R13.1317‚ at R15.6370 to the euro from R15.6089 and at R17.3432 to the pound from R17.3483.

The euro was at $1.1902‚ from $1.1885.

With Sunita Menon