Markets

Rand is steady ahead of US inflation data release

14 September 2017 - 12:17 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was little changed against the dollar just before midday following the Reserve Bank’s report that SA’s current account deficit for the second quarter of 2017 had widened.

The current account deficit widened to 2.4% of GDP from the previous quarter’s 2%.

The largest contributor to the deficit came from net current transfer payments, which increased considerably in the second quarter. This was due to the increase in the amount paid to South Africa’s trading-partner countries in the Southern African Customs Union, which was up almost 42% to R14bn in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the quarter before.

The market is now focused on the release of US consumer inflation data for August, which will be released later on Thursday. Consumer inflation is generally expected to be 1.8% year on year from 1.7% in July.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Thursday after inflation for August came in higher than expected earlier in the week. Inflation rose to 2.9% in August from 2.6% in July.

At 11.30am‚ the rand was at R13.1374 to the dollar from R13.1317‚ at R15.6370 to the euro from R15.6089 and at R17.3432 to the pound from R17.3483.

The euro was at $1.1902‚ from $1.1885.

With Sunita Menon

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends lower as retail sales data ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens amid disappointing local data and ...
Markets
3.
Investors’ attention likely to be on US CPI on ...
Markets
4.
Rand on shaky ground ahead of US inflation data
Markets
5.
STREET DOGS: John Bogle on what to do next
Markets

Related Articles

Bonds flat despite disappointing current account deficit
Markets

Rand on shaky ground ahead of US inflation data
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.