MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as platinums retreat in risk-off trade

The JSE all share closed lower on Thursday, after a weaker rand failed to lift miners, and as risk-off sentiment dominated global markets.

Risk aversion was evident after the Bank of England minutes revealed that an interest-rate hike to contain inflation was possible in the coming months. "The latest monetary policy committee meeting minutes highlight a significant shift in tone," Barclays Research analysts said.

The pound strengthened in response as UK bond yields rose. The FTSE 100, however, was 0.94% weaker while the Dow was marginally higher at the JSE’s close.

Resource shares were lower on generally weaker metal prices, but Sasol jumped more than 2% after Brent crude rose above $55 a barrel for the first time since April, hitting $55.63 a barrel in early evening trade.

The all share closed 0.54% lower at 55,850.30 points, with the blue-chip top 40 also down 0.54%. The platinum index shed 3.32%, resources 1.17%, banks 0.55%, industrials 0.42% and financials 0.23%. Food and drug retailers added 0.29% and property 0.09%.

BHP ended the day 2.35% lower at R239.56 and Anglo American 1.86% to R230.89.

British American Tobacco lost 1.15% to R829.50, Brait 3.2% to R56 and Steinhoff 1.87% to R63.

PPC climbed 4.7% to R6.24 after confirming that Nigeria’s Dangote Cement tabled a bid to acquire all its shares.

Insurer MMI Holdings shed 1.65% to R19.09. It has lost 19% so far this year. This may be as a result of Alexander Forbes Risk Management removing Momentum from its panel of preferred service providers.

The rand lost more than 1.5% against the pound after the Bank of England news and traded at R17.5774 in early evening trade from Wednesday’s R17.3483.

The rand was also weaker against the dollar after US consumer inflation for August came in slightly higher than the expected 1.8%, at 1.9%. However, the dollar gains on the euro were muted as the rise in August could be a one-off, based on higher petrol prices.

The local currency was at R13.1389 to the dollar from R13.1317 previously.

The pound was at $1.3375 from $1.321.

Local bonds were steady with the R186 bid at 8.42% from 8.43%.

The UK 10-year bond was at 1.2162% from 1.1423%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.70% to 49,375 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,705 from Wednesday’s 28‚241.