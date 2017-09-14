Markets

JSE extends losses despite a weaker rand

14 September 2017 - 14:02 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: JSE

The JSE extended losses at lunchtime on Thursday despite a weaker rand, which usually favours the local share market.

Resource shares were hurt by a broad weakness in commodity prices, though some analysts said profit-taking was due following a sturdy performance, particularly in the diversified mining space. However, Sasol held up as the price of Brent crude topped $55 a barrel for the first time since April.

The industrial sector exhibited a mixed performance, with Aspen pulling higher following its year-end results, which Independent Securities portfolio Michele Santangelo said were better than expected.

Pulling on the downside was Mediclinic International, following disappointing earnings results from UK-based Aspire Health in which Mediclinic has 29.9% interest.

Luxury goods maker Richemont was also notably weaker in the industrial space, as was Bidvest.

The all share was off 0.74% to 55,736.40 points by midday, as platinum miners fell 3.71%, gold stocks 1.65% and industrials 0.63%.

The global backdrop was mostly weaker, from Asia to Europe, where Germany’s DAX 30 slipped 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Bank of England kept the repurchase rate unchanged at the end of its policy meeting.

On the JSE, BHP was off 1.98% to R240.48 and Anglo American 1.81% to R231.00

Assore lost 3.78% to R260 and Exxaro 3.88% to R120.52.

Anglo American Platinum 2.19% to R343.30, Impala Platinum 5.64% to R37.13 and Northam Platinum 3.04% to R47.20.

Among industrials, Aspen rose 4.37% to R298.02, but Mediclinic fell 3.13% to R123.95 and Netcare 2.54% to R23.44. Bidvest was off 1.79% to R161.36.

PPC was off 3.36% to R6.16 after confirming that Nigeria’s Dangote Cement tabled a bid to acquire all its shares.

