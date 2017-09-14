Gold sits slightly above two-week low

London — Gold steadied after hitting a two-week low on Thursday as the dollar softened ahead of the release of US consumer inflation data.

That would be closely watched for clues about the likely pace of US Federal Reserve interest-rate increases.

The US currency was down 0.1% against a basket of currencies in early trade, having posted its biggest one-day rise in six weeks on Wednesday.

Spot gold was at $1,322.80 an ounce at 9.40am GMT, little changed from $1,322.85 late on Wednesday but above an earlier low of $1,318.75, its weakest since September l. US gold futures for December delivery were down $1.30 at $1,326.70.

With near record short positions in the dollar, any signs that US inflation is picking up could support the case for another rate rise and send the dollar significantly higher, analysts said.

"We still expect the Fed to hike rates in December, which the market doesn’t. That is part of our bullish view on the dollar and in turn our more cautious view on gold," Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said.

The Fed has a 2% inflation target, and a series of subdued inflation readings have dampened expectations for further rate rises in the near term. Although in the longer run a more inflationary environment could support gold demand, both a stronger dollar and higher rates would probably weigh on the metal in the near term.

"Any uptick in US inflation would be driven by a tightening labour market and a solid economic backdrop, and should be accompanied by rising interest rates by the Fed," Menke said. "This shouldn’t have a positive impact on gold."

Spot prices hit their highest in more than a year last week at $1,357.54 an ounce after a softer dollar and concerns over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, which knocked stocks sharply lower.

Equities, which have since recovered, retreated again on Thursday ahead of the US inflation numbers, and after weaker than expected Chinese fixed-asset investment, factory output and retail sales data — taking some pressure off gold. Trading volumes in the metal were largely thin in Asia overnight, MKS said in a note, as traders awaited the US inflation report.

"As we have become accustomed to seeing in recent days, bullion was broadly supported by underlying interest out of China; however, [it was] unable to make any further headway higher," it said.

Silver was down 0.2% at $17.70 an ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $977.25 an ounce and palladium was 0.2% higher at $938.70.

Reuters