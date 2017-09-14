Markets

Gold falls to its lowest in almost two weeks

14 September 2017 - 08:49 Apeksha Nair
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bengaluru — Gold edged down on Thursday to its lowest in nearly two weeks on waning risk aversion, and as the dollar steadied ahead of US consumer inflation data that could offer clues on the timing of further interest rate increases.

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,321.66/oz by 3.42am GMT, after earlier dropping to its lowest since Sept. 1 at $1,318.75.

US gold futures for December delivery were down 0.2% at $1,325.60/oz.

"It’s really just the dollar driving this at the moment and risk-on sentiment. Stock markets continue to make historic highs. It’s difficult to hold gold in this scenario," a Hong Kong-based trader said.

Asian stocks edged down on Thursday, consolidating after touching their highest in a decade. The dollar, which fell to two-and-a-half-year low against a basket of currencies and hit a 10-month low against the yen last week, was steady ahead of the US inflation report for August, and a rebound in US producer prices in August had lent some support.

A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

"Better than expected producer prices in the US raised the spectre of a stronger consumer price index (CPI) number later today. That could change the market’s view on whether the Federal Reserve will increase rates later this year," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said in a note.

Inflation is a key economic factor the US central bank considers when deciding monetary policy. A strong reading could raise expectations for future interest rate increases, which would put pressure on nonyielding bullion. The Fed has a 2% inflation target, and a series of subdued inflation readings have dampened expectations for the central bank to raise interest rates again this year and weighed on the dollar.

"We haven’t managed to push higher after North Korea," the trader said, referring to the non-event of a missile launch or nuclear test from the country over the past weekend when it marked its founding day. "Down to the $1,300 levels, it [gold] will start running into some support. You know you can never count them [North Korea] out of the equation."

Spot gold is expected to test a support at $1,313/oz, a break below which could cause a loss to the next support at $1,299, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

In other precious metals, silver slipped 0.1% at $17.70/oz.

Platinum was 0.1% higher at $977.95/oz, while palladium was up 0.2% to $938.75.

Reuters

Investors’ attention likely to be on US CPI on Thursday

Lower than expected US inflation data is expected to pull the dollar lower, which could hit rand hedge stocks on the JSE
Markets
1 hour ago

Slightly weaker oil holds on to some recent gains

Brent slips to $55.03, but does not lose all the ground it gained in the previous session when the market was buoyed by a forecast for firmer global ...
Markets
1 hour ago

Asian shares slip from decade-high after disappointing Chinese data

Equities in Asia inch lower following a burst of Chinese data that was largely weaker than markets expected
Markets
2 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends lower as retail sales data ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens amid disappointing local data and ...
Markets
3.
Gold price lifts after tension with North Korea ...
Markets
4.
Apple’s slide takes shine off global stock rally
Markets
5.
JSE posts broad-based losses with banks and ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.