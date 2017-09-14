Forecasts for stronger demand support oil

London — Oil prices steadied on Thursday, holding on to recent gains after forecasts for stronger oil demand by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Benchmark Brent crude was up 20c at $55.36 a barrel by 9.30am GMT, after rising 89c or 1.6% on Wednesday. US light crude was up 25c at $49.55 after gaining 2.2% in the previous session.

Brent has now climbed more than $10 a barrel over the past three months and is close to where it was at the beginning of the year, trading between about $55 and $57 a barrel.

"By breaking $55.00 a barrel, Brent is moving back to the price range of January/February," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at energy markets consultancy Petromatrix.

Wednesday’s gains followed an International Energy Agency report that raised its estimate of 2017 world oil demand growth to 1.6-million barrels a day from 1.5-million barrels a day.

The IEA said a global oil surplus was beginning to shrink due to stronger than expected European and US demand, as well as production declines in Opec and non-Opec countries.

The supply side of the equation also looked promising, Barclays Research said.

"Unrest in Iraq and Venezuela should keep output there in check, regional crude oil contangos have dissipated, and stocks are gradually declining," it said.

That said, "a softer market balance is in store for next year, which should ensure an Opec/non-Opec deal remains in place beyond March 2018", Barclays added.

Contango is when the future spot price is below the current price, so people will pay more for a commodity at some point in the future than the actual expected price of the commodity.

Oil cartel Opec and other producers, including Russia, have agreed to reduce crude output by about 1.8-million barrels a day until next March in an attempt to support prices.

This week’s gains came despite data showing a big build in US crude inventories after Hurricane Harvey.

Energy Information Administration figures showed a build in US crude inventories last week of 5.9-million barrels, exceeding expectations.

US petrol stocks slumped 8.4-million barrels, the largest weekly decline since the data began in 1990. US petrol futures extended declines on Thursday as demand was expected to slip due to the effects of Hurricane Irma on Florida and Georgia.

Distillate stocks fell by 3.2-million barrels, the data showed.

Many refineries in the US Gulf are slowly returning to normal as they recover from floods and storm damage.

ExxonMobil Corp said it was restarting its 362,300 barrels per day refinery in Beaumont, Texas, for the first time since it was shut by Harvey.

Reuters