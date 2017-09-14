Bonds steady ahead of local current account data and US CPI

South African bonds were unchanged on Thursday morning ahead of data releases that could affect the rand.

Current account data for the second quarter is due out on Thursday morning.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to keep rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The release of US consumer inflation data for August is expected to affect the dollar, which recorded gains against the euro on Wednesday. Investors will pay close attention to the consumer inflation as a weak figure could put the dollar under pressure and benefit US treasuries.

The inflation print, expected later in the day, will also give clues about the US Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate move.

Nedbank analysts said they expected the consumer price index to be marginally higher in August due to higher energy costs.

Rand Merchant Bank expects consumer inflation to accelerate slightly to 1.8% year on year from 1.7% in July.

At 9.03am the R186 government bond was unchanged from Wednesday’s 8.43%.

The rand was at R13.1426 to the dollar from R13.1317.