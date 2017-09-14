Bonds flat despite disappointing current account deficit

South African bonds were little changed shortly before midday on Thursday, with investors squarely fixed on US inflation data and a Bank of England interest-rate decision later today.

Local bonds did not react negatively to SA’s current account data for the second quarter released earlier, which showed the deficit continued to widen in the second quarter, despite expectations it would narrow.

SA’s current account deficit increased to 2.4% of GDP from 2% in the first quarter, well above expectations of about a 1.7% increase.

The biggest impact came from a rise in net current transfer payments due to an increase in payments to the Southern African Customs Unions‚ which was up by almost 42% to R14bn in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the prior quarter.

However, a spate of global data releases may take focus, analysts said. The Bank of England is expected to keep rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The release of US consumer inflation data for August is expected to affect the dollar, which recorded gains against the euro on Wednesday, and is expected to give some clues about the US Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate move.

Nedbank analysts said they expected the US consumer price index to be marginally higher in August due to higher energy costs. Rand Merchant Bank expects consumer inflation to accelerate slightly to 1.8% year on year from 1.7% in July. The Fed has set a target of 2% as it seeks to raise interest rates from their relatively low levels.

At 9.03am, the R186 government bond was fractionally weaker at 8.435% from Wednesday’s 8.430% and the R207 as unchanged at 7.12%.

The rand was at R13.1374 to the dollar from R13.1317.