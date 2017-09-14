Bonds firm following mixed US inflation data

South African bonds were slightly firmer on Thursday afternoon, after US inflation for August came in higher than expected — but due to weather-related issues and higher petrol prices.

The US consumer price index report offered mixed signals, with headline inflation rising solidly, but this was due largely to higher petrol prices. US consumer prices rose 0.4% month on month in August, while the petrol index gained 6.3%, reflecting a sharp rise in petrol prices in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

On Thursday, the Bank of England opted not to raise interest rates, but adopted a hawkish tone, with both sterling and yields on the UK’s 10-year gilt rising sharply in afternoon trade as a result.

Inflation would now likely rise above 3%, and spare economic capacity had been absorbed faster than expected, thereby reducing policy makers’ tolerance of above-target inflation, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam..

The dollar was flat against the euro after the announcement, while the rand was weaker. Bonds usually track a firmer rand.

Despite the data, non-residents supported South African bonds this week, and the cap on local yields was likely due to this interest, said Sasfin Securities fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema.

Earlier, local bonds appeared unaffected by a rise in SA’s current-account deficit for the second quarter, despite expectations it would narrow. SA’s current-account deficit increased to 2.4% of GDP, from 2% in the first quarter, well above expectations of about a 1.7% increase.

At 3.30pm, the R186 government bond was bid at 8.405% from Wednesday’s 8.43% and the R207 was at 7.1% from 7.12%.

The rand was at R13.2122 to the dollar from R13.1317.

The UK’s 10-year gilt was bid at 1.2028% from 1.1423%.