South African futures slump on flat Dow and as dollar firms again

South African futures were weaker on Wednesday after the Dow Jones industrial average opened flat in the US, and as general retailers and banks dragged the JSE lower.

The Dow was up 0.04% soon after the JSE’s close, while European markets were mixed, as the FTSE 100 lost 0.20% and the DAX 30 gained 0.18%.

The all share closed 0.38% lower at 56,152.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.37%. General retailers lost 1.38%, banks 1.16%, the platinum index 0.78%, resources 0.75% and financials and property both 0.38%. Food and drug retailers added 0.96% and the gold index 0.32%.

Commodity prices were lower on a firmer dollar ahead of the release of US consumer inflation data on Thursday.

Gold lost 0.71% to $1,322 an ounce and platinum 0.75% to $980.89. The euro was at $1.1891 from $1.1966.

Brent crude was 1.01% higher at $54.80 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.24% lower at 49,763 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,241 from Tuesday’s 25,380.