Oil prices are up as global surplus starts to shrink

London — Oil prices ticked higher on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the global oil surplus was starting to shrink due to robust global demand and an output drop from oil cartel Opec and other producers.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 11c, or 0.2%, at $48.34 a barrel at 9.44am GMT after dropping earlier in the day.

International benchmark Brent crude was up 13c, or 0.2%, at $54.40 a barrel.

"Based on recent bets made by investors, expectations are that markets are tightening and prices will rise, albeit very modestly," the IEA, which co-ordinates energy policies in industrialised nations, said in its monthly report. "Demand growth continues to be stronger than expected, particularly in Europe and the US", raising its 2017 global oil demand growth estimate to 1.6-million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.5-million bpd.

The assessment echoed a publication by Opec, which, on Tuesday, forecast higher demand for its oil in 2018 and pointed to signs of a tighter global market. But Wednesday’s price gains were capped by reports of rising US crude inventories.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute reported late on Tuesday that US crude stockpiles rose nearly twice the expected levels last week. Refineries cut output after Hurricane Harvey, while petrol and distillate inventories fell.

Analysts say US stocks data may not give a full picture in coming weeks because of two major hurricanes — Harvey and Irma.

Crude inventories rose by 6.2-million barrels in the week to September 8 to 468.8-million, nearly double analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.2-million barrels.

The US department of energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports on stockpiles and refineries and is published later on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the EIA said it had revised both its 2017 and 2018 oil production forecast figures lower to reflect, in part, the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Reuters