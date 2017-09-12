Rand slumps as market focus shifts to US inflation data

The rand gave back earlier gains and was slightly weaker against major currencies on Tuesday afternoon, as the dollar continued to stabilise due to subsiding geopolitical tension and weather risks.

The greenback had been under pressure at the weekend as markets watched for a possible nuclear or missile test from North Korea, and for then-Hurricane Irma to make landfall. Despite these risks easing, some analysts said it was now a question of if or when North Korea responded to the latest round of UN sanctions, imposed on Monday.

The rand should remain range-bound leading up to Thursday, when US consumer inflation is set to be released, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

US inflation is being closely watched as the US Federal Reserve considers raising interest rates or unwinding part of its balance sheet this year.

Despite clear signs that economic growth is picking up in the world’s largest economy, inflation has been stubbornly below the Fed’s target of 2%.

The dollar was very oversold at the moment, sharply increasing the likelihood of a short-term value improvement for the US unit, with $1.1820 to $1.1840 against the euro representing a realistic initial target, said Momentum SP Reid analysts.

This suggested some weakness in the local unit in coming sessions, the analysts said.

At 3.30pm the rand was at R13.0223 to the dollar from R12.9803, at R15.5488 to the euro from R15.5131 and at R17.2604 to the pound from R17.0874.

The euro was at $1.1939 from $1.1952.