Rand firms marginally in risk-on trade as market eyes US inflation data

The rand was slightly firmer at midday on Tuesday in risk-on trade, after the dollar firmed through the $1.20 level against the euro on Monday and US treasury yields rose from 2017 lows.

The weakening trend evident in the dollar seen last week has turned around somewhat as concerns about North Korea and Tropical Storm Irma abated, encouraging risk-on trade. However, the rand has not firmed to last week’s best level of R12.75 again as the market remains wary of further dollar strength.

The rand should remain range-bound leading up to Thursday when US consumer inflation is set to be released, said TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen.

"US CPI (consumer price index) data could further boost emerging market currencies in the short term if the figure comes out softer," Van der Westhuizen said.

At 11.30am the rand was at R12.9526 to the dollar from R12.9803, at R15.4856 to the euro from R15.5131 and at R17.1666 to the pound from R17.0874.

The euro was at $1.1955 from $1.1952.

The US 10-year was at 2.1489% from 2.1315% after hitting 2.06% last week.

The euro rose to $1.2093 last week but was now pausing just below $1.20 waiting for new direction, analysts said.

The dollar is very oversold at the moment, sharply increasing the likelihood of a short-term value improvement for the US unit, with $1.1820 to $1.1840 against the euro representing a realistic initial target for the dollar, analysts at Momentum SP Reid said.

A strong dollar usually results in some weakness for the rand.