MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer as risk appetite gains momentum

The JSE closed higher on Tuesday as the weaker rand supported resources and platinum stocks toward the close, and as general retailers gained on Woolworths and Mr Price.

The all share was higher for most of the day as the market took its direction from positive global markets. Investors boosted equities, in risk-on trade, as they switched from safe-haven assets following the easing of geopolitical tension in North Korea, and ahead of the release of US consumer inflation on Thursday.

The market is expecting another soft inflation reading, making it increasingly unlikely that the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again this year, encouraging risk-on trade.

The platinum price dropped 0.53% to $985.22 an ounce and gold was flat at $1,327. Brent crude was 0.55% higher at $54.18 a barrel.

The all share closed 0.64% higher at 56,366.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.69%. Resources rose 1.52%, the platinum index 1.13%, general retailers 0.82%, industrials 0.52%, financials 0.19%, and property 0.16%.

The gold index shed 0.82%, food and drug retailers 0.44%, and banks 0.30%.

Among the big global miners, BHP rose 2.63% to R248.65 and Anglo American 1.21% to R239.85.

Retailer Woolworths added 1.98% to R61.20 and Mr Price 1.62% to R184.09.

Naspers was up 1.1% to R2,985 and Telkom 1.96% to R59.90.

Sanlam gained 1.45% to R68.40 and Liberty Holdings 0.79% to R106.71.

In construction and engineering stocks, WBHO was up 1.48% to R143.09, but Aveng lost 1.58% to R3.12.

Private equity group Brait, which is part-owned by billionaire retail tycoon Christo Wiese, regained 2.45% to R57.74.

AngloGold Ashanti was off 2.36% to R126.82 and DRD Gold 0.59% to R5.09.

The rand weakened above R13 to the dollar as the latter regained some lost ground against the euro, albeit in choppy trade. Soon after the JSE’s close the rand was at R13.0407 to the dollar from Monday’s close of R12.9803. An uptick in Thursday’s consumer inflation data from the US is likely to benefit the dollar.

Local bonds were steady with the R186 last bid at 8.445% from 8.435%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.61% to 49‚858 points. The number of contracts traded was 25,380 from Monday’s 23‚232.