JSE rides wave of rising global risk-taking

The JSE opened higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous sessions as investors continued to buy riskier assets and sell safe havens.

There were two main factors driving the direction of the dollar over the past week, and concern about both seemed to be slowly abating, TreasuryOne dealer Gerhard van der Westhuizen said.

The fear over North Korea firing a missile at the weekend had obviously passed, and Hurricane Irma had been downgraded to a tropical storm with the impact on US growth also expected to be lower, he said.

North Korea had, however, threatened retaliation ahead of a UN vote on new sanctions, which passed unanimously on Monday.

The US, which drafted the initial resolution while pledging the harshest possible sanctions yet, rolled back its initial insistence on a complete oil embargo and asset and travel freezes targeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

The JSE’s all share index was up 0.39% at 56,226.3 points and the top 40 had risen 0.41%.

Industrials had added 0.42%, banks 0.45% and financials 0.44%.

Gold miners were off 1.88% and platinum shares had lost 0.98%.

In terms of individual shares, diversified miner Glencore had gained 1.21% to R63.40 and BHP was up 0.71% at R243.99.

Sibanye Gold had shed 3.26% to R18.38 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.58% to R126.54

Standard Bank was up 0.68% to R163.99. The bank announced on Tuesday morning that Ben Kruger was stepping down as joint CEO, leaving Sim Tshabalala to fly solo.