JSE rides wave of rising global risk-taking
The JSE opened higher on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous sessions as investors continued to buy riskier assets and sell safe havens.
There were two main factors driving the direction of the dollar over the past week, and concern about both seemed to be slowly abating, TreasuryOne dealer Gerhard van der Westhuizen said.
The fear over North Korea firing a missile at the weekend had obviously passed, and Hurricane Irma had been downgraded to a tropical storm with the impact on US growth also expected to be lower, he said.
North Korea had, however, threatened retaliation ahead of a UN vote on new sanctions, which passed unanimously on Monday.
The US, which drafted the initial resolution while pledging the harshest possible sanctions yet, rolled back its initial insistence on a complete oil embargo and asset and travel freezes targeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, reported Dow Jones Newswires.
The JSE’s all share index was up 0.39% at 56,226.3 points and the top 40 had risen 0.41%.
Industrials had added 0.42%, banks 0.45% and financials 0.44%.
Gold miners were off 1.88% and platinum shares had lost 0.98%.
In terms of individual shares, diversified miner Glencore had gained 1.21% to R63.40 and BHP was up 0.71% at R243.99.
Sibanye Gold had shed 3.26% to R18.38 and AngloGold Ashanti 2.58% to R126.54
Standard Bank was up 0.68% to R163.99. The bank announced on Tuesday morning that Ben Kruger was stepping down as joint CEO, leaving Sim Tshabalala to fly solo.
Capitec added 0.71% to R906.75.
Naspers had added 1.26% to R2,990.
Clover was off 0.14% to R14, after earlier reporting that headline earnings per share declined 65.9% in the year to end-June from the previous comparative period. The branded food and beverages group attributed the decline to drought conditions and currency volatility. But the results were flagged last week.
Comair was unchanged at R5.65‚ ahead of the release of its final results on later on Tuesday. The British Airways franchisee and operator of low-budget airline Kulula said in August it expected HEPS to be between 85% and 104% higher‚ largely due to nonrecurring losses on oil hedges during the period.
Ascendis Health was up 0.33% to R21.57‚ ahead of the release of its full-year results to June later on Tuesday. The company declared a total dividend of 21.5c‚ and normalised HEPS of 121c‚ in the 2016 financial year.
Mining equipment group Master Drilling was down 0.07% to R14.89, after earlier reporting that headline earnings per share decreased by 10.7% to 87c in the year to end-June, compared with the prior period.
Property group Attacq was unchanged at R18.68, after earlier reporting that basic headline earnings per share increased about 92% to 23c in the year to end-June.
European stocks were higher on Tuesday. The CAC 40 in Paris had gained 0.19% and the DAX 0.38%.
Adcock had added 0.48% to R63, after earlier reporting it had concluded an agreement to buy South African specialist marketing and distribution company Genop Healthcare.
